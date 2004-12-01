Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you or one of your employees updated your blog today? Do you count the hours from the time of your last entry? Are you or your bloggers ready to call it quits? You're not alone-many bloggers are finding the practice overwhelming and are suffering from blog burnout. Survey software provider Perseus Development Corp. estimates that 66 percent of blogs have been abandoned, either temporarily (not updated within two months) or permanently.

Debbie Weil, a business blogging consultant and founder of WordBiz Report, a Washington, DC, publishing and consulting firm focused on e-newsletters and other web content, including blogging, says those who burn out also tend to be those who are addicted to blogging. Weil reminds bloggers that they're "doing it for a purpose. [A blog] is not a personal e-mail; it's a public web page that search engines can find, which is why blogging is so effective as a business tool."