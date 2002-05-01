For Subscribers

What's in the plan for wireless printing?

By Erik P. Nelson

Want to print those e-mails piling up on your cell phone or PDA?Bluetooth printers promise to expedite wireless printing aroundoffices. The next challenge is to turn the Internet into auniversal "printer cable" so you can get hard copies fromyour handheld when you're on the road, says IDC analystJennifer Thorwart.

Zenographics, for one, is building alliances for a freeMobilePrint subscription service to let you redirect your e-mails,attachments and Web content to Internet-connected printers and faxmachines in locations such as hotels and print shops. For now, youcan log on to the company's Web site (http://mp.zeno.com) andsend your content (via an ActiveX client download) to a fax machineor printer attached to a PC you control.

