IFA, Commerce Dept. To Take U.S. Franchises Down Under

<b></b>

Washington, DC-The Australian Franchising & BusinessOpportunities Expo, being held March 23 to 26 at the SydneyConvention and Exhibition Centre, will be the last stop for theU.S. Commerce Department's week-long trade mission to NewZealand and Australia, and U.S. franchisors are invited to exhibit.There are more franchised outlets per capita in Australia than inany other country, according to show organizer AustralianExhibition Services.

The Franchising & Business Opportunities Expo is anopportunity for franchises looking to enter the internationalmarket in a region where the strategy is a well-established meansof business development. The event is expected to draw nearly11,000 potential buyers from all parts of the globe.-International Franchise Association

