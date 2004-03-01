For Subscribers

Matt Kennedy remembers the night he snapped. It was the lowpoint in the early days of 1K Studios. The North Hollywood,California, company-which Kennedy and his business partner,Jayson Won, started in 1996-makes menu interfaces for DVDs.Creditors were circling like vultures, and the partners had beentoiling for days-adding music, titles, background visuals andrefining other details. In the offices of 1KStudios-Won's apartment-they had hardly slept.Which is why, during a rare nap, a bird chirping at 4 a.m. reallybugged Kennedy. And so a stressed-out, irate Kennedy charged out onthe street in his underwear, throwing rocks to chase the bird away.He says, "I thought 'I can't take this muchlonger.'"

It would make an amusing scene for a movie, which is fittingsince 1K Studios has worked so closely with movie studios.Fortunately, Kennedy didn't have to "take it muchlonger" before the company was on solid footing. He also hadthe benefit of knowing that their problems weren't due to alack of work or a lackluster reputation. "The first year wastough," explains Kennedy, "because the studiosweren't used to paying to have DVDs made, and so it could takemonths to receive a check."

