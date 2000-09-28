For Subscribers

Entrepreneur Has A Way With Words

Meet one entrepreneur who turned her language skills into a lucrative business.

By April Y. Pennington

Relocating to a foreign country can be a daunting move,especially when you're transplanting yourself to a big city-andthe nation's capital. When Sachiyo Ikeda, the founder of LinkInternational NYC, arrived in Washington D.C. in 1984 from Japan,she no idea she would eventually start her own business using askill she already possessed-being fluent in both Japanese andEnglish. She worked for several American companies in D.C., but itwas her last stint at the D.C. office of a Japanese company thatfinally got her entrepreneurial juices flowing. Because she hadbecome used to relatively relaxed American work structure, Ikeda nolonger felt comfortable being micromanaged and wanted to follow herown business instinct.

Ikeda, 38, had developed a wide network of business associatesfrom her corporate career, and she began talking to them to findout what services they needed. In May 1993, she began offeringJapanese/English translation and broadcasting industry researchservices. In 1995, she moved to New York City, and she now worksout of her converted living room in a midtown Manhattan apartment,with her Maltese, Taro, by her side. Her business has continued togrow, and she's adjusted her service offerings to stay currentwith business trends and emerging technologies. With annual salesof more than $100,000 and several significant ongoing projects,Ikeda has proven that language skills can go a long way towardbusiness success.

