Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Family Matters

You're not in this alone.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have a family, make sure they understand the emotionaland financial sacrifices business success requires. When yourfamily doesn't support your business-if they're alwayssaying, "Can't you leave that alone and come todinner?"-it's going to be tough to make your businesswork. Unless your family is ready for you to become anentrepreneur, chances are this isn't the right time to doit.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff's Rambling All-Hands Meeting Led to Angry Employees, Apologies

Steve Huff

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Operations & Logistics

What Is a Scrum Master? Everything To Know.

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More