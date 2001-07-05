Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have a family, make sure they understand the emotionaland financial sacrifices business success requires. When yourfamily doesn't support your business-if they're alwayssaying, "Can't you leave that alone and come todinner?"-it's going to be tough to make your businesswork. Unless your family is ready for you to become anentrepreneur, chances are this isn't the right time to doit.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need