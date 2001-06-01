Calendar 6/01
Winning Strategies forE-Business
July 22-25
Northwestern University's The Kellogg Graduate School ofManagement, Evanston, Illinois. Interactive marketing andcompetition in a digital economy. Contact The Kellogg GraduateSchool of Management at (847) 491-3300 or www.kellogg.nwu.edu.
San Francisco MoneyShow
August 2-5
San Francisco Marriott. Over 250 educationalworkshops and showcases offering financial products and services.Contact InterShow at (800) 970-4355 or www.moneyshow.com.
