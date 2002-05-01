For Subscribers

Can I Run My Business From Home?

I am a 14-year-old who is looking to start a small business. Will I be able to run this business from home? I will not have any customers coming to my house. Also, what forms do I need to fill out and what taxes do I need to pay?

By Karen E. Spaeder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The regulations on needed licenses and permits vary from city tocity and state to state, so the best thing to do is go straight toyour local city hall or Chamber of Commerce office to ask about thelegal steps involved in starting your homebased business.You'll also need to check with your city's zoningdepartment to find out about any zoning restrictions that wouldprevent you from operating a business from your home. As for taxes,this will depend on how you register your business--i.e., as a soleproprietorship, a corporation, a partnership, for example. For moreinformation on setting up your business, see "Keep ItLegal."

