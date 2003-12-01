For Subscribers

Charity Begins at Work

Here's one entrepreneur with divine inspiration.

By Geoff Williams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think of a monk, you may not think of someone like TheRev. Bernard McCoy, 36, who began LaserMonks out ofThe Cistercian Abbey in Sparta, Wisconsin. McCoy and his fellowmonks of the Cistercian Order offer up to a 75 percent discount onimaging supplies for printers, copiers and fax machines-when theyaren't spending five to seven hours per day in Gregorian chantand prayer. After expenses are paid for the business and themonastery, revenue has gone to everything from getting adefibrillator for the local fire department to providing freecomputer training for orphans in Vietnam. In 2002, its first yearin business, LaserMonks only sold $2,000 worth of supplies. Thisyear, thanks to a friend handling marketing on the cheap and mediaattention in the likes of USA TODAY and MSNBC, estimates areat about $500,000.

What are some of the challenges youface when mixing religion with business?

