Connect With Customers

Start by gaining a better understanding of who really buys from you.

Do you want to know what your customers are really after? Tryspending a couple of days in their shoes. What activities do theysqueeze into their day? What kinds of services and products do theywant? At what time of day is it convenient for them to visit abusiness like yours? To find out what your customers really want,visit a wide range of businesses they're likely to frequent.Observe how customers are treated, as well as the kinds of servicesthat appear important to them; then adapt your businessaccordingly.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness

