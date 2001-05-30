Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To really make a splash in community involvement, you need to bejust as creative as you are in your business. Every year, thousandsof companies go the usual charity route-sponsoring races andcontributing to food drives. But if you sponsor offbeat, memorableevents, you'll make a real name for your company. In additionto more traditional events, try unusual ideas like renting a movietheater for a day and inviting kids to a free viewing. Do thistoward the end of the summer, before school starts, about the timeparents are ready to go nuts. Or maybe you happen to own a petstore. Why not organize a pet health and beauty fair? You couldcoordinate with area veterinarians and animal groomers for a day ofno-cost or low-cost checkups and perk-ups for small animals. For asmall investment, a great deal of goodwill and positive publicitycould resuilt.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness