For Subscribers

Easy, e's

Experts debate whether it's time for e-words to kick back and take a breather.

By Amanda C. Kooser

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've said quick goodbyes to many buzzwords after the dotcombubble burst. But what about those granddaddies of Web terms,"e-business" and "e-commerce?" Are thesee-words even relevant anymore? We went to the experts--Marc Pearl,senior vice president and technology/communications/e-commercepractice group leader of Fleishman-Hillard Inc.'s Washington,DC, public affairs/government relations subsidiary, FH/GPC.; andMichael Drapkin, CEO of XB5 Partners Inc., a business, technologyand management consulting firm in New York City and chair ofe-commerce management for Columbia University's executive ITmanagement program-and checked up on their vocabulary:

Marc Pearl: "It'sall a question of how you're looking at it. The ultimate goalis for a recognition that business and commerce are notdistinguished by the modes and channels of distribution. We nevercalled it 'telephone commerce' or 'telephonebusiness.' It's simply utilizing a technology in a moreefficient and effective way.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Leadership

How to Align With Your Team to Overcome Any Obstacle

One way or another, we need alignment: Team effort is built upon it.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.

Business News

Google's Bard Already Made A Fact Error — In Its Wake, the Company's Value Dropped By $100 Billion

ChatGPT and similar technologies are rife with issues from biases to factual errors, according to reports.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Report: Elon Musk Fired a Twitter Engineer Who Told Him His Popularity Was Decreasing

According to the tech newsletter Platformer, Musk met with several engineers on Tuesday to discuss the Twitter algorithm.

By Emily Rella

By Roy Dekel

Living

The Secret to Following Through With Your Resolutions

Most people set resolutions that they never accomplish. What is the secret to achieving your goals?

By John Peitzman