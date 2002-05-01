Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've said quick goodbyes to many buzzwords after the dotcombubble burst. But what about those granddaddies of Web terms,"e-business" and "e-commerce?" Are thesee-words even relevant anymore? We went to the experts--Marc Pearl,senior vice president and technology/communications/e-commercepractice group leader of Fleishman-Hillard Inc.'s Washington,DC, public affairs/government relations subsidiary, FH/GPC.; andMichael Drapkin, CEO of XB5 Partners Inc., a business, technologyand management consulting firm in New York City and chair ofe-commerce management for Columbia University's executive ITmanagement program-and checked up on their vocabulary: