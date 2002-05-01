Easy, e's
Experts debate whether it's time for e-words to kick back and take a breather.
We've said quick goodbyes to many buzzwords after the dotcombubble burst. But what about those granddaddies of Web terms,"e-business" and "e-commerce?" Are thesee-words even relevant anymore? We went to the experts--Marc Pearl,senior vice president and technology/communications/e-commercepractice group leader of Fleishman-Hillard Inc.'s Washington,DC, public affairs/government relations subsidiary, FH/GPC.; andMichael Drapkin, CEO of XB5 Partners Inc., a business, technologyand management consulting firm in New York City and chair ofe-commerce management for Columbia University's executive ITmanagement program-and checked up on their vocabulary:
Marc Pearl: "It'sall a question of how you're looking at it. The ultimate goalis for a recognition that business and commerce are notdistinguished by the modes and channels of distribution. We nevercalled it 'telephone commerce' or 'telephonebusiness.' It's simply utilizing a technology in a moreefficient and effective way.
