Educate Yourself Before You Inc. Yourself

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are a lot a good resources on the Internet, at your locallibrary, and perhaps at your elementary or high school.Self-education is a great way to learn the basics of business, anddevouring business books and trade rags always helps. But at whatpoint do you need to start your formal business education?

Assuming you haven’t graduated from college yet,supplementing your regular curriculum with business classes is agood idea. If nothing else, you become more learned in management,marketing, finance and leadership. Moreover, it adds credibility toyour name, which doesn’t yet have a big MBA, Ph.D. or J.D. nextto it.

Here are some tips about how to attend some business- oreconomics-focused classes at nearby universities or colleges aroundyour home.

Next Step Visit our Executive Education Center for help in findingbusiness classes near you.

Who Offers Business Classesfor Teenagers?

The first part of that question is easy: almost every college oruniversity in America offers business classes. The second part ismore difficult, because if you are in high school or younger,chances are that even if your high school offers a business oreconomics course, it will not suffice. How you can milk theresources and professors at colleges near you as a teenager and notbe officially enrolled?

Sounds harder than it is. If you live in a big metropolitanarea, there’s a wealth of city colleges, state schools andreputable private universities. Further, there are probably adulteducation schools that only offer afternoon and weekend classes. Ifyou don’t live in a big city, you just have to look harder.

The best place to start is by looking, at least initially, atcommunity and adult education colleges. That would work best withyour school schedule, as you could attend evening and weekendclasses.

What Exactly Are You AskingFor?

Once you have a list of local colleges together, you must thinkabout how you want to phrase your request. Asking if you can fullyenroll as a student in the university is, obviously, out of thequestion. E-mail the dean of the business school or professors ofthe business classes asking if you could “audit” four orfive evening or weekend classes. Your ultimate goal with all ofthis is to be considered an “informal student” (notuition, no exams!).

If they call or write you back, the next step will probably be ameeting with either the dean or a professor. They want to make sureyou’re legit, and this is the time when you have to reallyimpress them and show how interested you are in sitting in on someclasses.

Once You’reIn

Assuming a) you impressed the business school, b) they werepleasantly surprised by your unusual request, and c) the professorsof the two or three classes you chose would be happy to have you intheir class, you can start attending. From there, just take notesand learn! Contribute to discussions, but don’t try to dominatethe class. Remember that the university is doing you a favor.

The experience of college classes, the skills you will takeaway, plus the credibility added to your resume, makes contactingyour local college about auditing business classes not just a goodidea, but a necessity.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Casnocha is founder, CEO and chairmanof ComcateInc., a San Francisco firm focused on providing technologysolutions for local governments. His work has been profiled in over50 magazines, newspapers, radio stations, TV outlets and Web sitesnationwide. Got something to squawk about? Write to Casnocha atben@comcate.com.