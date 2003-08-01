Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The impeachment of the president. Election controversy.Terrorism. Recession. War. Over the past five years, U.S.businesses have faced an enormous range of potential economicallydestabilizing factors. But through it all, they could always counton one constant: the U.S. dollar, which generally remainedextremely strong compared to other world currencies.

No longer. Over the past six months, the dollar has plummeted,reaching its lowest level in four years against the euro. To someextent, the dollar's fall has been a reflection of the sluggishAmerican economy. Yet the dollar's decline is a result not onlyof economic weakness, but also of the White House abandonment ofthe Clinton administration's strong-dollar policy. FormerClinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin constantly emphasized thata strong dollar was in America's interest. By noting that hesupports "minimal intervention" in the price of thecurrency, the current treasury secretary, John Snow, has signaledthat the Bush administration would not mind a weaker dollar.