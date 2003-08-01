For Subscribers

Falling Behind

The dollar's running weaker against other currencies. Will your business feel the pinch?

By Joshua Kurlantzick

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The impeachment of the president. Election controversy.Terrorism. Recession. War. Over the past five years, U.S.businesses have faced an enormous range of potential economicallydestabilizing factors. But through it all, they could always counton one constant: the U.S. dollar, which generally remainedextremely strong compared to other world currencies.

No longer. Over the past six months, the dollar has plummeted,reaching its lowest level in four years against the euro. To someextent, the dollar's fall has been a reflection of the sluggishAmerican economy. Yet the dollar's decline is a result not onlyof economic weakness, but also of the White House abandonment ofthe Clinton administration's strong-dollar policy. FormerClinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin constantly emphasized thata strong dollar was in America's interest. By noting that hesupports "minimal intervention" in the price of thecurrency, the current treasury secretary, John Snow, has signaledthat the Bush administration would not mind a weaker dollar.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Twitter Just Got a Major New Feature — and Is One Step Closer to Becoming Elon Musk's 'Super App'

The billionaire has cited China's WeChat as an example of what Twitter could become.

By Amanda Breen

Green Entrepreneur

A Museum Is Offering $25,000 to Find the Meteorite That Just Struck Earth

Calling all meteor hunters—a flying fireball landed in Maine that could contain valuable information about the solar system.

By Jonathan Small

Fundraising

Is the Era of Conventional Pitch Decks Over? Here's How Virtual and Augmented Reality are Changing Pitch Decks

If your pitch deck fails to impress investors, it's time to upgrade it with the power of augmented and virtual reality.

By Vikas Agrawal

Business News

Scandal-Plagued Owner of the Washington Commanders Agrees to Sell the Team for $6 Billion

A group led by Josh Harris, an owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, is reportedly purchasing the team.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business Models

How This New Style of Ecommerce is Transforming Online Business

Ecommerce is complex and time-consuming, and Done For You (DFY) services offer a way to outsource day-to-day operations to professionals, saving you time, money, and stress. It allows entrepreneurs to focus on other aspects of their business while experts take care of the operational tasks, leading to higher conversion rates and increased revenue potential.

By Mohamed Elhawary