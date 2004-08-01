Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Gear 08/04 One-size-fits all adapters and a super smart phone

By Gisela M. Pedroza

Power Play

Tired of carrying a briefcase full of AC adapters on everybusiness trip? Belkin's Universal Power Adapter can rechargeall your electronic devices-including even the most power-hungryportable-in your car, in a plane, or from any standard AC walloutlet. It provides a full 120 watts of AC/DC power in a package asmuch as 40 percent smaller than the adapter that shipped with yournotebook. By adding optional Intelli-Tip connectors, you can alsosafely power up an array of other popular brands of handhelddevices, including cameras, PDAs, cell phones and portable DVD andMP3 players.

  • Universal Power Adapter

  • Belkin

  • (800) 2-Belkin

  • www.belkin.com

  • Street price: $150

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

