Film is so last-century. Photo processing is so passé. Whywait one hour when you can have instant gratification? The rest ofyour business moves at Pentium speeds-and so should yourphotography undertakings. Digital cameras have shifted away frombeing interesting gadgets and become business essentials for manyentrepreneurs. If you haven't taken the digital dive yet, nowis a good time. If you were an early adopter, the technology hasimproved enough that you may want to upgrade.

The first decision when choosing a digital camera is 2, 3 or 4megapixels. The maximum megapixels a camera is capable of indicatesthe highest quality image resolution it can achieve. Highermegapixels equals higher quality. For low-cal, Web-only graphics,you won't ever need more than a 2 megapixel camera like the$299 (all prices street) Kodak DX3600. When you start branching outinto the world of brochures and high-quality images, 3 megapixelsis enticing and suitable for most applications. Expect to pay inthe $500 range.