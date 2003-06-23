If you're interested in international business, find out how these sites can help.

The U.S. government provides a wide range of resources for smallbusinesses interested in international trade. Whether you aresearching for trade statistics, need a loan or line of credit toexpand overseas, or want to research possible market opportunities,there is likely to be information for you on one of thesesites.

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. Government Export Portal

www.export.gov

This catch-all site provides access to allgovernment information relevant to exporters or companiesconsidering exporting. It includes access to export counseling,country and industry reports, finance and insurance, tradestatistics, trade agreements, and much more.

U.S. Department of Commerce

International Trade Administration (ITA)

www.ita.doc.gov

The International Trade Administration offers arange of information and services designed to help U.S. businessesparticipate in the global marketplace. In addition to assistingbusinesses in need of information about overseas opportunities, italso ensures that international markets are accessible to U.S.business as required by trade agreements.

Export-Import Bank of theUnited States

www.exim.gov

The Export-Import Bank of the United States(commonly known Ex-Im Bank) is an independent agency that supportsthe financing of U.S. exports. Ex-Im Bank provides pre-exportfinancing, protection against buyer nonpayment, and financing forbuyers. Ex-Im Bank does not compete with commercial lenders, butassumes the risks they cannot accept.

U.S. SmallBusiness Administration

Office of International Trade

www.sba.gov/oit

This office of the SBA provides information anddevelopment assistance to help small businesses consideringexporting. It provides access to counseling and training throughU.S. Export Assistance Centers. The SBA also provides a wide-rangeof export-related loan guarantees, including export working capitalloans, international trade loans, andothers.

Export Legal Assistance Network (ELAN)

www.fita.org/elan

A cooperative program of the Federal BarAssociation, the U S. Department of Commerce, and the U.S. SmallBusiness Administration, the ELAN program provides legal assistanceto small businesses interested in starting export operations.International trade attorneys from the Federal Bar Associationprovide free initial consultations, which can be arranged throughlocal SBA and Department of Commerce districtoffices.

The United States Department ofAgriculture

Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS)

www.fas.usda.gov

Companies involved in agricultural products can useFAS to obtain specific overseas market information. FAS has postsin 80 embassies and consulates worldwide. It also maintains sectorspecialists in the United States to monitor foreign markets forspecific U.S. agriculturalproducts.

U.S. CustomsService

www.customs.gov

The United States Customs Service is in charge ofenforcing all import and export-related laws and regulations. Itoversees assessment and collection of customs duties, excise taxes,fees, and other tariffs related to imported merchandise. It alsoenforces regulations related to export or import restrictions(including technology export laws). The department also collectsimport and export related data for compiling international tradestatistics.

U.S.International Trade Commission

www.usitc.gov

This federal agency provides trade expertise toboth the legislative and executive branches of government,determines the impact of imports on U.S. industries, and directsactions against certain unfair trade practices, such as patent,trademark, and copyright infringement. Its Web site includes adownloadable version of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, a crucialdocument forimporters.

U.S. Trade Representative

www.ustr.gov

The U.S. Trade Representative is the countrys chieftrade negotiator and trade policy advisor to the President. Theoffices Web site is a good place to learn about recent tradeagreements and negotiations. Databases include details of tradeagreements by world region, as well as byindustry.

U.S. Census Bureau

International Trade Statistics

www.census.gov/foreign-trade/www

The Census Bureau regularly profiles U.S.exporters, and also offers access to the latest exporter-relatedbusiness statistics. It also sponsors a series of seminars of traderegulations.

Export YellowPages

www.myexports.com

A public-private partnership between the U.S.Department of Commerce and Global Publishers LLC, this site isdesigned to provide a fast and convenient way for exporters tolocate suppliers, services providers and other contacts. The Website allows users to search for services providers listed in theU.S. Trade AssistanceDirectory.

