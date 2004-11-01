Gear 11/04 Workgroup printer and network-attached storage
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Group Effort
For a fast and reliable workgroup printer, check out Dell'smonochrome Laser Printer 1700n. It can lower your total cost ofprinting, thanks to its high-capacity toner cartridge and lowercost of consumables. And with print speeds of as much as 25 ppm,the less-than-$300 1700n is fast enough for a workgroup, yetaffordable enough for a home office. It offers 1200 x 1200 dpimaximum resolution, 16MB memory, and is compatible with Windows98SE and Linux 7.2 and higher. USB, parallel and Ethernet cordsaren't included.
Laser Printer 1700n Dell
(800) WWW-DELL
www.dell.com/printers
Street Price: $299
Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Use code SAVE20 at checkout.