Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Group Effort

For a fast and reliable workgroup printer, check out Dell'smonochrome Laser Printer 1700n. It can lower your total cost ofprinting, thanks to its high-capacity toner cartridge and lowercost of consumables. And with print speeds of as much as 25 ppm,the less-than-$300 1700n is fast enough for a workgroup, yetaffordable enough for a home office. It offers 1200 x 1200 dpimaximum resolution, 16MB memory, and is compatible with Windows98SE and Linux 7.2 and higher. USB, parallel and Ethernet cordsaren't included.

Laser Printer 1700n Dell

(800) WWW-DELL

www.dell.com/printers

Street Price: $299