How to tell whether it's time for a major life--and business--change.

By Paul and Sarah Edwards

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: Iam a successful business owner, but I can hardly stand to get up inthe morning. I want to quit my business and move to Los Angeles toreturn to my life as a professional musician. Of course, everyoneis telling me what a mistake this is, saying, "you're tooold," or "now that you're a success, you want toquit!" I've tried to give up this dream, but it simplywon't rest or fade. How do we know when our brain is lying tous? If I were happy, wouldn't I know it?

A:Yes, you're right. You would know if you were happy. If, dayafter day, you can hardly stand to get up to face your business,you aren't happy. Not wanting to get up in the morning is oneof the main indications we list in Changing Directions withoutLosing Your Way (Tarcher) that it's time to make a change.You can trust your feelings on this. They're screaming at you!Throwing a tantrum, in fact! How much more miserable do you need tobecome before you're convinced? This is a way many peoplebecome ill.

Magazines Magazine

