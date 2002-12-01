Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: Iam a successful business owner, but I can hardly stand to get up inthe morning. I want to quit my business and move to Los Angeles toreturn to my life as a professional musician. Of course, everyoneis telling me what a mistake this is, saying, "you're tooold," or "now that you're a success, you want toquit!" I've tried to give up this dream, but it simplywon't rest or fade. How do we know when our brain is lying tous? If I were happy, wouldn't I know it?