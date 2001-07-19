How Business Incubators Work
The basic facts on an alternative to being homebased.
Incubators are organizations sponsored by public and privateinvestors that assist start-up and young companies in theircritical early days with a variety of well-orchestrated businessassistance programs. Incubators provide hands-on managementassistance, access to financing, shared office services, access toequipment, flexible leases, expandable space and more, all underone roof.
The time your business can spend in an incubator islimited-usually two years-but it can vary. The idea is to get afledgling business off the ground, turn it into a sound operation,then let it "leave the nest" to run on its own, makingroom for another start-up venture in the incubator.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep