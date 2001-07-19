Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

How Business Incubators Work

The basic facts on an alternative to being homebased.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Incubators are organizations sponsored by public and privateinvestors that assist start-up and young companies in theircritical early days with a variety of well-orchestrated businessassistance programs. Incubators provide hands-on managementassistance, access to financing, shared office services, access toequipment, flexible leases, expandable space and more, all underone roof.

The time your business can spend in an incubator islimited-usually two years-but it can vary. The idea is to get afledgling business off the ground, turn it into a sound operation,then let it "leave the nest" to run on its own, makingroom for another start-up venture in the incubator.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff's Rambling All-Hands Meeting Led to Angry Employees, Apologies

Steve Huff

Business News

Trader Joe's Slammed With Lawsuit Over Potentially Harmful Metals in Product

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

9 Best Business Books for Entrepreneurs in 2023

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More