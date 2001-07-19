Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Incubators are organizations sponsored by public and privateinvestors that assist start-up and young companies in theircritical early days with a variety of well-orchestrated businessassistance programs. Incubators provide hands-on managementassistance, access to financing, shared office services, access toequipment, flexible leases, expandable space and more, all underone roof.

The time your business can spend in an incubator islimited-usually two years-but it can vary. The idea is to get afledgling business off the ground, turn it into a sound operation,then let it "leave the nest" to run on its own, makingroom for another start-up venture in the incubator.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need