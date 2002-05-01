Sole proprietorship? Partnership? Corporation? Here's how to choose the structure that's best for you.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So you're getting ready to start a business. There's animportant question you need to answer before you put up the"grand opening" sign--are you the owner, or will you havepartners?

The owner of a business is responsible for taxes, debts,management decisions and contracts, so legal ownership isimportant. Since you usually have to be at least 18 to signcontracts, a lot of 'treps find they need an older person as abusiness partner or shareholder.