Partnerships are the most intimate relationships in business.The sins of one partner are visited on the other, and yourpartner's debts may become yours. Even the tightest contractwon't insulate you from a crooked or incompetent co-venturer.So be careful.

First, make sure you actually need someone else. Be specific.Are you looking for money, expertise and contacts? Or do you justneed someone to compensate for your weaknesses? Put camaraderieaside, and make sure your prospective business partner will trulybring something useful to the table.