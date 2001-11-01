Giving clients holiday gifts is more than a good idea, to hear Leann Phenix talk about it: "It's a 'must do,'" says the CEO of the Austin, Texas, literary publicity firm that bears her name. "From the first year of our company's existence, we have given gifts even when cash flow was tight," she says. "We did so in the beginning to help people remember us. We continue to give gifts not only to stay visible, but also because we are genuinely thankful when people help us. It makes us feel good to give, and it makes the receiver feel good."

The good tidings have spread: Phenix & Phenix Literary Publicists has grown from a start-up in 1994 to 11 employees and close to $1 million in revenues last year. And the company has honed its gift-giving skills in the process. Well before the holidays, Phenix already has a list to check twice. "We want the gifts we give to make a lasting impression," she explains.