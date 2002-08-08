When customers call your business, putting them on hold for toolong may cause them to hang up. The same thing will happen if youforce customers and clients to navigate through a confusingvoice-mail structure. Yet many entrepreneurs make the virtualequivalent of these two errors on their Web sites. They buildmodem-clogging, graphics-laden pages, they make their visitorswait...and wait...and leave. Or, they create navigationalstructures that are inconsistent or nonintuitive. Make thesemistakes, and visitors will end up clicking over to acompetitor's site.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For YourBusiness