Keep Them Clicking

Is your Web site customer-friendly?

When customers call your business, putting them on hold for toolong may cause them to hang up. The same thing will happen if youforce customers and clients to navigate through a confusingvoice-mail structure. Yet many entrepreneurs make the virtualequivalent of these two errors on their Web sites. They buildmodem-clogging, graphics-laden pages, they make their visitorswait...and wait...and leave. Or, they create navigationalstructures that are inconsistent or nonintuitive. Make thesemistakes, and visitors will end up clicking over to acompetitor's site.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For YourBusiness

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

Jamie Dimon Says Soft Landing Possible for Economy, but Warns of 'Scary Stuff'

The JPMorgan CEO points out major threats to global stability, from trade wars to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By Steve Huff

Money & Finance

Is Life Insurance Taxable? Here's Everything to Know.

Understand how a life insurance policy affects your finances and taxes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella