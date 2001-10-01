Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Congress may serve the tech sector a bigger budget share.

In the depths of a tech slump, Congress wants to pump upnew-product pipelines. A bill from Sens. John Kerry (D-MA) and KitBond (R-MO) would increase five federal agencies set-asides for theSmall Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) program from 0.15 to 0.5percent of their R&D budgets by fiscal 2007, upping annualawards from $65 million to $150 million.

SBTT requires the Departments of Defense and Energy, theNational Institutes of Health, NASA, and the National ScienceFoundation to set aside a small portion of their budgets for smallcompanies that partner with nonprofit universities, researchorganizations and foundations. The Bush administration opposes anincrease in the set-aside percentage.

