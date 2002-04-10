Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

(YoungBiz.com) - When it comes to starting a business,you want to choose one you'll enjoy--you figure, if you'regoing to spend long hours at it, it's important to like whatyou're doing. But to avoid the trap of remaining at hobbystatus--and an expensive one at that--your business has got to havethe potential for profit. Here's how:

Get a grip on hidden expenses. You know that when youmake a purchase at a store, the store's owner makes a profitfrom the sale. But how does he or she determine how much thatprofit is? Is it simply the retail price of the item minus itswholesale cost?

That's part of the equation. But in order to truly know whatyour profit is, you must also figure in your operating expenses.Operating expenses are the ongoing costs of doing business eachmonth--costs such as rent, utilities and salaries that do not varyaccording to the number of sales you make.