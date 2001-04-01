Q: Iown two doughnut shops that I financed with an SBA loan through alocal lender. I have an opportunity to buy three more in anadjoining town, but when I approached my lender for financing, heturned me down. He said I was ineligible for additional SBAfinancing and that the bank did not wish to consider funding mydeal conventionally. How should I buy these stores?

A: Youmay be in luck. The reason your lender turned you down forfinancing is probably that you've already reached the loanlimit the government is willing to guarantee the bank in case youdefault. But in December, before leaving office, President Clintonsigned into law a mandate increasing the maximum loan guarantee onseveral programs; for the SBA, it raises the amount from $750,000to $1 million. Eligibility requirements for government-guaranteedloan programs change quickly and often, so this latest bit of newsmay not yet have reached your little burg. Try approaching yourbanker again armed with this bit of info and see if his interest isrenewed. The new guarantee cap might be just enough to entice himto make you a second loan. If not, he may be trying to politelytell you that you've outgrown his institution.