For Subscribers

Let's Party!

How throwing a first-rate shindig for your start-up can help bring in the business

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're cordially invited...to have a bit of fun with yourstart-up. That's right-amid all the funding and businessplans and zoning laws, there can be an oasis. It's called the"Getting to Know You Party," and it's your way ofintroducing yourself to the neighborhood. "A grand openingparty is great because it's a nonthreatening way to get peopleto come to your business," says Phyllis Cambria, co-founder ofPartyPlansPlus.com, an event planning company inCoconut Creek, Florida.

There are a few ground rules, though. First of all,"party" doesn't equal "pitch." Yes,you're throwing the shindig to advance your business and makeconnections-but it's also a social event. "If youwere to invite a client over for dinner at your house, and it turnsinto a sales pitch, that's bad manners...and badbusiness," says Cambria. To keep the event feeling festive,refrain from giving people your business spiel the moment they walkin the door. Say "Hi, I'm Joan Entrepreneur. Welcome toour soiree-food is this way; drinks are this way. Makeyourself comfortable."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazines Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Business News

Dole North America Production Grinds to a Halt After Cyberattack

A cyberattack seriously disrupted Dole's operations, causing a temporary shutdown of production plants and affecting food supplies to U.S. grocery stores.

By Steve Huff

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Is LinkedIn a Dating App? Woman Goes Viral After Man Slides Into Her (LinkedIn) DMs

The internet is debating whether or not looking for dates on LinkedIn is a "classy" move or a "red flag."

By Emily Rella

Leadership

Why Employers Forcing a Return to Office is Leading to More Worker Power and Unionization

Demanding that employees return to the office could backfire against employers in the long run by spurring increases in labor union organizing. Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky