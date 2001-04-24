Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When formulating the financial end of your business plan, alwaysassume the worst. Overestimate production and marketing costs,employee salaries and so on, and then underestimate what will beleft for your own salary. Without a realistic budget, yourfledgling business won't grow at the rate you want or need.Besides, aiming for and meeting higher earnings goals will give youa greater sense of satisfaction and keep your company in goodfiscal shape.