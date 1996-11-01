Dread the hassles involved with connecting flights? Relief maybe on the way: Some airlines are offering nonstop marathon flightsthat can cut travel time substantially.

China Airlines, for instance, has a nonstop flight from Taipeito New York that's a whopping 16-hour journey; it'savailable only from November 1 through April 1, when tail windsgive the planes the boost they need to make the 7,795-mile trip.And in July, United Airlines began offering a flight fromChicago's O'Hare International Airport direct to Hong Kong,a 7,788-mile journey. United operated the new service three days aweek through the end of October this year.