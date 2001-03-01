Technology is changing fast-we all know that. Butwouldn't you like to be a step ahead in guessing whereit'll go next? And success, while seemingly easier than ever toachieve, in other ways can seem more elusive. Meanwhile, we allcertainly have less time to learn the technology and enjoy thesuccess-whatever that means today. If you can relate to thosefeelings, you'll be able to relate to these three books.

The Unfinished Revolution(HarperCollins)

Five key technologies are coming that will make using a computereffortless and will have powerful effects on society and business,says Michael Dertouzos, director of the Massachusetts Institute ofTechnology Lab for Computer Science in Cambridge. The five are: 1)computers that can talk to and understand us, 2) computers that cando things for us, such as make travel arrangements, 3) informationtools that get us all-and only-the information we want,4) machines that help us work with other people and 5) computersthat adapt to our ways of work rather than vice versa.

These technologies are in various stages of becoming reality,Dertouzos says, pointing to recent development projects at MIT andelsewhere. Most appealingly, he outlines benefits we can expectfrom human-centric computing, like 300 percent productivityimprovements in white-collar work. Wild? Maybe, but it sounds likea revolution worth fighting for-and finishing.