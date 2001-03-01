Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Matters of Time

Technology's future, time with the family and time management

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Technology is changing fast-we all know that. Butwouldn't you like to be a step ahead in guessing whereit'll go next? And success, while seemingly easier than ever toachieve, in other ways can seem more elusive. Meanwhile, we allcertainly have less time to learn the technology and enjoy thesuccess-whatever that means today. If you can relate to thosefeelings, you'll be able to relate to these three books.

  • The Unfinished Revolution(HarperCollins)
    Five key technologies are coming that will make using a computereffortless and will have powerful effects on society and business,says Michael Dertouzos, director of the Massachusetts Institute ofTechnology Lab for Computer Science in Cambridge. The five are: 1)computers that can talk to and understand us, 2) computers that cando things for us, such as make travel arrangements, 3) informationtools that get us all-and only-the information we want,4) machines that help us work with other people and 5) computersthat adapt to our ways of work rather than vice versa.

These technologies are in various stages of becoming reality,Dertouzos says, pointing to recent development projects at MIT andelsewhere. Most appealingly, he outlines benefits we can expectfrom human-centric computing, like 300 percent productivityimprovements in white-collar work. Wild? Maybe, but it sounds likea revolution worth fighting for-and finishing.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

What is Lensa AI? And Does it Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?

Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

8 Social Media Influencers Charged by SEC in $100 Million Stock Manipulation Scheme

Steve Huff

Read More