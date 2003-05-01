Mental Images
Using metaphors can get a river of creative juices flowing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
What does white-water rafting have to do with designingcomputer-based training? Maybe nothing on the surface, but for oneof my clients, it was an association that solved a long-standingproblem.
When you're having trouble coming up with a fresh approachor need some new ideas, using metaphors comparing your situation tosomething else is one of the easiest techniques to get ideasflowing.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve