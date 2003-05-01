Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What does white-water rafting have to do with designingcomputer-based training? Maybe nothing on the surface, but for oneof my clients, it was an association that solved a long-standingproblem.

When you're having trouble coming up with a fresh approachor need some new ideas, using metaphors comparing your situation tosomething else is one of the easiest techniques to get ideasflowing.