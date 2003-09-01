For Subscribers

Money Buzz 09/03

Online charitable systems for your employees; a fundamentally flawed investing strategy

By Jennifer Pellet

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Way to Give!
It's a nice idea in theory--encourage employees to contributeto worthy causes, and you'll help make the world a betterplace, boost morale and receive a nice tax break. But thanks tohigh-profile cases of mismanagement, charitable programs in theworkplace are becoming the opposite of the image-enhancing gooddeed they're meant to be.

But don't give up. Instead, consider an online contributionsystem such as KindMark (www.kindmark.com) or Cybergrants (www.cybergrants.com) that can help you guard againstgetting burned, while simultaneously bringing greater efficiencyand flexibility to your charitable program. "Third-partygiving systems enable employees to access comprehensive informationabout each nonprofit and make donations, sign up for volunteeractivities, apply for matching grants and more," says CraigWichner, CEO of Mill Valley, California-based KindMark.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

4 Ways to Become a Listening Leader Through Authentic Customer Relationships

With so many products in the marketplace, the key to success in an ever-changing digital and competitive landscape is to understand the hearts and minds of your customer

By Stephen Ezell

By Entrepreneur Store

Buy a Franchise

How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise

I've taken 10 franchises to more than 100 international locations because I know how to spot emerging brands that are primed for success. Here's what I look for.

By Dan Rowe