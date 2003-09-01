Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Way to Give!

It's a nice idea in theory--encourage employees to contributeto worthy causes, and you'll help make the world a betterplace, boost morale and receive a nice tax break. But thanks tohigh-profile cases of mismanagement, charitable programs in theworkplace are becoming the opposite of the image-enhancing gooddeed they're meant to be.

But don't give up. Instead, consider an online contributionsystem such as KindMark (www.kindmark.com) or Cybergrants (www.cybergrants.com) that can help you guard againstgetting burned, while simultaneously bringing greater efficiencyand flexibility to your charitable program. "Third-partygiving systems enable employees to access comprehensive informationabout each nonprofit and make donations, sign up for volunteeractivities, apply for matching grants and more," says CraigWichner, CEO of Mill Valley, California-based KindMark.