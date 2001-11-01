Feeling lost in the tumultuous, unforgiving market? Ifyou're not sure which individual stocks to keep, compare yourcurrent holdings to their respective indices.

You may be convinced to abandon individual stocks altogether infavor of index funds, which invest in the average of the stocks ina sector. The S&P MidCap 400 Index, for example, is a benchmarkconsisting of 400 stocks. If you own shares in an S&P 400company (see www.advisorinsight.com for a complete listing), andthe stock's value has increased by 5 percent but theindex's value has grown by 20 percent in the same time, thestock is underperforming its category.