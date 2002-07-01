For Subscribers

Next Stop Just Ahead

Driving yourself into a rut is no way to run a business. Take time to enjoy the scenery instead.

By Karen E. Spaeder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's often a fine line between working hard and beingoverworked. As a start-up entrepreneur, you might not havediscovered yet where exactly that line is. When you're puttingin long days, devoting most of your waking hours to your business,you can't help but think that's a good thing--you'redoing something positive for your future, and you're doing itto the extreme. What could be wrong with that?

What's wrong with that might not be immediately apparent.But over time, it will be. If you keep running on empty, neverpausing to take a break, not only will you eventually lose all yourstamina, but you might also miss out on some of the most importantexperiences of your start-up life.

