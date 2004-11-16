Nine Insurance Questions You Must Ask Yourself When it comes to insurance, one size does &lt;i&gt;not&lt;/i&gt; fit all. These questions will help you zero in on your needs.

Despite the proliferation of "package policies,"insurance is not a one-size-fits-all issue. You need to understandwhat your risks are, how much liability you can handle, and whatyou need to cover.

Some issues to consider:

  • Do you own or lease your property? As an owner, you'reresponsible for the building and its contents. As a renter, youneed to cover your equipment, supplies and inventory.
  • Is your work performed solely in your office or plant, or doyou routinely travel with equipment and inventory, or workoff-site?
  • What is the likelihood that your product could cause injury ordamage? To what degree?
  • Have you made provisions in case you suddenly die or becomedisabled?
  • Do you have employees who work from their own homes or takeequipment or materials home with them?
  • Are there other businesses you depend on but have no financialinterest or control in?
  • Does your company own vehicles, or do you use your personal carin the course of business?
  • What types of personal insurance, such as medical, disabilityand life, do your employees need?
  • How important is insurance to your ability to offer acompetitive compensation and benefits package in order to attractand retain high-quality employees?

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, StartYour Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine. Allinformation is intended to be general in nature, without regard tospecific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only berelied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as aninsurance agent.

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

My Startup Scored a Multimillion-Dollar Contract With a Fortune 100 Client in Just 3 Years. Here's What We Learned.

There's no perfect litmus test to gauge if you're ready to go after big business or not — but if you don't take the risk, you'll never realize the reward.

By Robert Morcos
Marketing

5 Questions to Ask a PR Pro Before Hiring Them

You probably haven't considered asking these questions, but they're a great way to find the right PR firm for your business.

By Anastasia Chernikova
Marketing

This Location-Based Marketing Technique Is the Key to Boosting Retail Sales

Let's take an in-depth look at geofencing marketing and how it's helping retail locations drive foot traffic and boost sales.

By Brian Hughes
Growing a Business

The Inevitable Challenges You'll Face as Your Business Grows — and How to Handle Them

There's going to be some discomfort as your business expands, but it doesn't have to stop you from achieving massive success.

By Fady