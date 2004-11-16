When it comes to insurance, one size does <i>not</i> fit all. These questions will help you zero in on your needs.

Despite the proliferation of "package policies,"insurance is not a one-size-fits-all issue. You need to understandwhat your risks are, how much liability you can handle, and whatyou need to cover.

Some issues to consider:



Do you own or lease your property? As an owner, you'reresponsible for the building and its contents. As a renter, youneed to cover your equipment, supplies and inventory.

Is your work performed solely in your office or plant, or doyou routinely travel with equipment and inventory, or workoff-site?

What is the likelihood that your product could cause injury ordamage? To what degree?

Have you made provisions in case you suddenly die or becomedisabled?

Do you have employees who work from their own homes or takeequipment or materials home with them?

Are there other businesses you depend on but have no financialinterest or control in?

Does your company own vehicles, or do you use your personal carin the course of business?

What types of personal insurance, such as medical, disabilityand life, do your employees need?

How important is insurance to your ability to offer acompetitive compensation and benefits package in order to attractand retain high-quality employees?

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, StartYour Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine. Allinformation is intended to be general in nature, without regard tospecific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only berelied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as aninsurance agent.