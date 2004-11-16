Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At the starting signal, 20 to 40 couples start their dates.Their challenge: to determine whether their "date" istheir perfect match . . . in only four minutes.

The 4-Minute Date capitalizes on the speed-dating trend, andsisters Donna Heiser, 48, and Pat Maida, 51, are getting in on theaction-as business owners.

After their cousin raved about The 4-Minute Date session sheattended, Maida researched the company and discovered the servicewas not yet offered in her area. The sisters bought the exclusivelicensing rights to The 4-Minute Date in the Tampa Bay, Florida,area for $5,000 last fall.

The service is geared toward single, time-pressed professionalswho are tired of the singles-bar scene, says Heiser. The sistersset up events at bars or restaurants, where singles meet andmingle. "[Clients] get to go out one night and buy a couple ofdrinks, instead of going out 20 nights," Heiser explains ofthe business's appeal.

Nationwide, 14 couples report they got engaged after meetingthrough the service, says founder Christian Screen. And for a feeof just $35, Heiser says, people are not only finding theirsignificant others, but are also "making friendships andbusiness connections."

Running the business does have its challenges-one is to have anequal number of men and women for each event. Men sometimes"chicken out," says Heiser. Another difficulty is makingtheir name known in the area, so the sisters have invested inadvertising in Tampa Bay's three major newspapers.

Today, Heiser and Maida believe they've found theirmatch-they have registered about 800 people on the website ,www.speedmingle.com, and expect to make $70,000 in2004 gross sales.