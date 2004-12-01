Ever wonder what's on other entrepreneurs' to-do lists?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever complained that 24 hours is just not enough timein a day? If so, stop whining. We sneaked a peek at some successfulentrepreneurs' to-do lists and found that life in the fast lanedoesn't leave room for procrastination.

Sarah Siegel-Magness,31, is founder of So Low, a Los Angeles contemporary sportswearmaker. Notes stuck to her computer keep her organized. Here's arecent week's sampling: