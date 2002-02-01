Out of Control?
Has individualized investing come and gone? It may be back to the brokers for investors.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As the stock market climaxed and business boomed, it's nosurprise that the "individualized investing" rageattracted many investors, including entrepreneurs. But in thiseconomy, will do-it-yourself investors make their way back to amore traditional path?
Over the past few years, a couple of key models for customizedinvesting have emerged: "community stock funds," whereonline members help pick stocks within a fund; and"folios," or stock baskets, where each investor cancompile a customized fund of stocks or simply remove unwantedcompanies from a preselected group. The common factor: The investorgets more say in where the money goes.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve