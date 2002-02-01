Has individualized investing come and gone? It may be back to the brokers for investors.

As the stock market climaxed and business boomed, it's nosurprise that the "individualized investing" rageattracted many investors, including entrepreneurs. But in thiseconomy, will do-it-yourself investors make their way back to amore traditional path?

Over the past few years, a couple of key models for customizedinvesting have emerged: "community stock funds," whereonline members help pick stocks within a fund; and"folios," or stock baskets, where each investor cancompile a customized fund of stocks or simply remove unwantedcompanies from a preselected group. The common factor: The investorgets more say in where the money goes.