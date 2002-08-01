For Subscribers

Payin' Relief

Do your employees need a living wage law to get by?

By Joshua Kurlantzick

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past six months, the living wage movement, which promotes establishing wage floors higher than the prevailing minimum wage, has been transformed from a growing force into a juggernaut that could affect all entrepreneurs. And as the movement gains power, many business owners have begun examining whether living wages actually benefit the poor and are now reconsidering their salary structures.

Living wages are set by municipal or town governments; among the highest living wages is the one put in place by the city of Santa Monica, California, at $12.55. Though the living wage movement has existed since the early 1990s, until this year municipalities had only enacted legislation that mandated living wages for government contractors or large employers. But in March, New Orleans passed a landmark law that covered all businesses, and living wage proponents expect activists in other metropolises to follow the Big Easy's lead.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Minimum Wage Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

By Amanda Breen

Culture

The Secret to Succeeding at Your New Job Isn't What You Think

It's easy to sacrifice your freedom and work-life balance in your first 90 days to make a good impression. However, setting boundaries from the get-go will ensure longevity and success at your new company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

Black Business Leaders: Adopt Digital Strategies to Increase Competition

In today's tech-driven economy, Black small business owners have new digital tools that can help their businesses survive, thrive and stand out among corporate competitors. Here are three reasons Black small business leaders should meet this moment and embrace digital transformation.

By Jimmy Newson

Living

Amazon Can't Compete with This Deal on a Segway Electronic Scooter

A Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter is only $399.99.

By Entrepreneur Store