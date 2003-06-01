For Subscribers

Phone Boost

Futuristic features will make tomorrow's mobile phones smarter.

By Amanda C. Kooser

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The mobile phone of the future knows when it's in a briefcase, it knows to turn on automatically when you pick it up, and it even knows by your fingerprints that you are its owner. While this future phone won't be available in your local store tomorrow, it's getting closer and closer. What's the secret to these sci-fi-worthy features? Tiny sensors that detect everything from temperature to light levels.

Microsoft, for example, is researching and working on instilling sensing abilities in mobile devices so they react when held in certain ways. Possibilities include the device changing screen orientation depending on the way it's held, scrolling when tilted, or recognizing whether it's dark or light out.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

S Corp vs. C Corp: What Are the Differences and Benefits?

Looking to learn more about S corporations and C corporations? Read more to find out which method is the most effective for your business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

The World's Richest Man Just Surpassed a $200 Billion Fortune

Bernard Arnault is just the third man in history to reach this landmark.

By Jonathan Small

By Emily Rella

Money & Finance

How to Calculate Net Income: Here's a Comprehensive Guide

Net income is an essential metric for business success. Read more to learn how to calculate and use it to help your business thrive.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Understanding the Law of Diminishing Returns

The law of diminishing returns is crucial in finance, but what exactly is it? Read on to discover all of the details you need to know.

By Entrepreneur Staff