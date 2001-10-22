Plan It
Business plans will help with future transitions.
Still need another reason to write a business plan? Considerthis: If you decide to sell your business in the future, or if youdie and someone else takes over, a written business plan will helpmake the transition a smooth one.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need
