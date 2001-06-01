Rated E
The Fed's rate cuts are a boon for entrepreneurs. How do you plan to take advantage?
Everyone likes falling interest rates, and Federal ReserveChairman Alan Greenspan obliged us with no fewer than two cuts inshort-term interest rates in January, a half-point drop in Marchand another half point in April. So what's in it forentrepreneurs?
The answer depends on the type of business you run and howdeeply your company is leveraged. When the price of money goesdown, customers start spending, especially on high-ticket items. Soa company selling exotic hardwood flooring might get a few morecalls, but a private mailbox service will probably see businessproceed as usual.
