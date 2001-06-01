Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Rated E

The Fed's rate cuts are a boon for entrepreneurs. How do you plan to take advantage?

By
This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Everyone likes falling interest rates, and Federal ReserveChairman Alan Greenspan obliged us with no fewer than two cuts inshort-term interest rates in January, a half-point drop in Marchand another half point in April. So what's in it forentrepreneurs?

The answer depends on the type of business you run and howdeeply your company is leveraged. When the price of money goesdown, customers start spending, especially on high-ticket items. Soa company selling exotic hardwood flooring might get a few morecalls, but a private mailbox service will probably see businessproceed as usual.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Real Estate

Step-by-Step Guide on How To Buy a House in 2023

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Bryan Lovgren

Bryan Lovgren

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

Jacqueline Whitmore
Read More