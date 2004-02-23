Owings Mils, Maryland-Rent-A-Wreck of America has formeda partnership with Sunbelt Business Advisors, the world'slargest business brokerage network. Sunbelt will work withRent-A-Wreck franchisees to develop business succession plans andassist them in finding suitable buyers for their locations when thetime is right.

According to Rent-A-Wreck president Ken Blum II, SunbeltBusiness Advisors will be a resource for franchisees with an eye onretirement, or for those planning an exit strategy.-Rent-A-Wreck