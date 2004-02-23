Rent-A-Wreck Announces Partnership with Sunbelt Advisors

<b></b>

Owings Mils, Maryland-Rent-A-Wreck of America has formeda partnership with Sunbelt Business Advisors, the world'slargest business brokerage network. Sunbelt will work withRent-A-Wreck franchisees to develop business succession plans andassist them in finding suitable buyers for their locations when thetime is right.

According to Rent-A-Wreck president Ken Blum II, SunbeltBusiness Advisors will be a resource for franchisees with an eye onretirement, or for those planning an exit strategy.-Rent-A-Wreck

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

These Entrepreneurs Are Putting Ads Inside Your Fortune Cookie

OpenFortune's recent campaign has already gotten plenty of attention.

By Stephen J. Bronner

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Almost 25% of Your Email List Has Gone Bad in the Past Year. Here's How to Fix It.

Email lists degrade fast, and that affects your inbox reach. Here's how to make sure your subscribers are real so you can get the most out of the emails you send.

By Liviu Tanase

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Elements the Define the Future of Startups

Serial entrepreneur Greg Isenburg breaks down the new era of entrepreneurship.

By Brad Klune

Growing a Business

How to Power Up Negotiations with Credible Data

Bringing legitimate data and analysis gives entrepreneurs leverage at the negotiating table and positions them to achieve the best outcome.

By Robert Finlay

Leadership

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Baseball Players

Entrepreneurs and baseball players have more in common than you may realize. Here are a few lessons business leaders can learn from ball players.

By Michael Stagno