Separating Business From Personal

Make sure you keep your business and personal records separate, it'll help down the line.

If you operate as a sole proprietor, be sure you keep yourbusiness income and records separate from your personal finances.It helps to establish a business checking account and to get acredit card to use only for business expenses.

