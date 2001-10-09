Separating Business From Personal
Make sure you keep your business and personal records separate, it'll help down the line.
If you operate as a sole proprietor, be sure you keep yourbusiness income and records separate from your personal finances.It helps to establish a business checking account and to get acredit card to use only for business expenses.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need
