Service with a Smile
Philanthropy often fuels the entrepreneurial spirit in teens
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
(YoungBiz.com) -- Anyone who witnessed the outpouringof kindness and support heaped on New Yorkers after September 11can tell you that tragedy often brings out the best in people. TaraLawrence, 20, of New Jersey, is no exception to this rule, and itwas a loss in her family that sparked an internationalcampaign.
"In 1992, I lost my grandfather to prostate cancer. I wasvery close to my 'Pa' and missed him very much,"Lawrence says. "I felt that something good needed to come fromsomething so sad, so I began volunteering with the American CancerSociety.
Flash Sale Today Only - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Subscribe today and save 20%. Use code SAVE20 at checkout.