Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

(YoungBiz.com) -- Anyone who witnessed the outpouringof kindness and support heaped on New Yorkers after September 11can tell you that tragedy often brings out the best in people. TaraLawrence, 20, of New Jersey, is no exception to this rule, and itwas a loss in her family that sparked an internationalcampaign.

"In 1992, I lost my grandfather to prostate cancer. I wasvery close to my 'Pa' and missed him very much,"Lawrence says. "I felt that something good needed to come fromsomething so sad, so I began volunteering with the American CancerSociety.