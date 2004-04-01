Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beyond Borders

What: Amanufacturer of multicultural wallpaper and borders

Who: John andCynthia Ham and Steven V. Jones of Cultural HangupsInc.

Where:Huntersville, North Carolina

When: Started in1999



When John and Cynthia Ham were expecting their first child in1997, they knew they wanted to decorate the baby's room butcouldn't find exactly what they were looking for. But whenCynthia saw celebrity mom Holly Robinson Peete in a TV interviewtalking about the multicultural mural she commissioned for herchildren's room, inspiration struck. Cynthia also wanted aborder on her child's walls that would reflect theirAfrican-American heritage.