For Subscribers

Smart Ideas 04/04

Multicultural wallpaper, post-prom events and more

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beyond Borders

What: Amanufacturer of multicultural wallpaper and borders
Who: John andCynthia Ham and Steven V. Jones of Cultural HangupsInc.
Where:Huntersville, North Carolina
When: Started in1999

When John and Cynthia Ham were expecting their first child in1997, they knew they wanted to decorate the baby's room butcouldn't find exactly what they were looking for. But whenCynthia saw celebrity mom Holly Robinson Peete in a TV interviewtalking about the multicultural mural she commissioned for herchildren's room, inspiration struck. Cynthia also wanted aborder on her child's walls that would reflect theirAfrican-American heritage.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Making a Change

Learn More About Business in Your Spare Time With This MBA Training Bundle, Now Only $44.99

Enjoy an education in business for less than $8 a course with this MBA training bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

Former Homeless Woman Wins California Lottery at Walmart: 'You Never Think You Have a Chance'

Lucia Forseth purchased the winning $5 million ticket at a local Walmart Supercenter.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

How to Use Critical Thinking and Data in the Age of Agile Work

Agile work has become increasingly popular in recent years as organizations seek to improve their productivity and responsiveness to change. The agile approach emphasizes teamwork, collaboration and rapid iteration, and it requires effective decision-making to ensure that projects stay on track and meet their objectives.

By Roland Polzin

Business News

Goldman Sachs Will Pay $215 Million in Gender Discrimination Suit

The class action covers about 2,800 female employees in the bank's investment banking, investment management, or securities divisions.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says Criminal Charges Were a 'Rush to Judgment.' Now He's Asking the Court to Dismiss Them.

Bankman-Fried has been charged with 13 counts of fraud in connection to his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

By Sam Silverman