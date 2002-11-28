What do you do when the buying agency forbids you to contact TheBoss?

Don't go into that battle without reinforcements. Beprepared with a thorough analysis of the buying agency's pastpurchases from you for The Boss' company and any others it mayrepresent. What's the worst-case scenario? How much currentbusiness could you lose if the buying agency carries out its threatof no longer doing business with your company? How much futurebusiness? Some tough decisions will be made, and you need as muchinformation as you can gather to make them.

If you decide to enter the battle, go all out. This is not thetime to be tentative. Reinforce your relationship with othercustomers who do business through the buying agency by calling onthem. Visit The Boss and ask him directly if he wants to be deniedyour ideas. Then go see the buying agency management and see ifthey're willing to soften their position.

If they won't relent, cut them out of the loop and dealdirectly with The Boss. You need to be strong when you'rebattling the forces of evil.

