Stay in Control

Tips for managing that tricky relationship with a buying agency

What do you do when the buying agency forbids you to contact TheBoss?

Don't go into that battle without reinforcements. Beprepared with a thorough analysis of the buying agency's pastpurchases from you for The Boss' company and any others it mayrepresent. What's the worst-case scenario? How much currentbusiness could you lose if the buying agency carries out its threatof no longer doing business with your company? How much futurebusiness? Some tough decisions will be made, and you need as muchinformation as you can gather to make them.

If you decide to enter the battle, go all out. This is not thetime to be tentative. Reinforce your relationship with othercustomers who do business through the buying agency by calling onthem. Visit The Boss and ask him directly if he wants to be deniedyour ideas. Then go see the buying agency management and see ifthey're willing to soften their position.

If they won't relent, cut them out of the loop and dealdirectly with The Boss. You need to be strong when you'rebattling the forces of evil.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
3 Ways You Can Be Successful Without Falling Into the 'Hustle Culture' Trap
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Business News

She Was Google's 16th Employee and YouTube's CEO for 25 Years. Now, She Is Getting Her Own Barbie Doll and So Are Her Sisters.

Susan Wojcicki is one of the seven women, including her sisters Anne and Janet, to be honored with their own Barbie dolls for International Women's Day.

By Sam Silverman

Starting a Business

These 7 Founders Share The Best Investment They Made Before They Launched

From coaches to trademarks, seven founders share the steps they took before they started their business.

By Jessica Abo

Business News

Adidas Profit Drops 83% After It Stopped Working With Yeezy, Withdrawal From Russia

"If you lose three profit pools in one year, that leaves some marks," the company's chief financial officer, Harm Ohlmeyer, said.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Leadership

How to Achieve Long-Term Success by Slowing Down Your Business and Creating a Strategic Plan

Discover the advantages of strategic planning and slowing down your business for long-term success. Here are six tips to get started.

By Yan Katcharovski