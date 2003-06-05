Strategy News--AFC, Papa John's

<b></b>

Atlanta--Embattled chain operator AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Popeyes, Church's and Cinnabon, has faced a difficult business environment but expressed confidence that it would continue growing its brands and generate at least $60 million in free cash flow in 2003. AFC plans to continue to grow its brands through unit count expansion, store reimaging and new product initiatives. -Nation's Restaurant News

Louisville, Kentucky--While Papa John's has reported sales declines in 11 of the past 16 months, the company remains optimistic it can reverse its negative fortunes. Papa John's rapid growth throughout the 1990s, according to the company, yielded a company too large to manage with current staff. The company has spent $6.5 million on various initiatives that are underway to turn the chain around. -PizzaMarketplace.com

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Make Passive Income Online with Help from This Bundle, Now Only $29.99

Start your side hustle with help from this online business course bundle at the best price online.

By Entrepreneur Store

By Emily Rella

Leadership

4 Specific Ways Leaders Can Strike a Healthy Work-Life Balance and Avoid Burnout

Reductions in the workforce can make leaders feel like they have to fill in productivity gaps, spending too much time working and far too little time on their needs. Here's how leaders can make sure they're taking care of themselves.

By Paul Walker

Health & Wellness

5 Ways ChatGPT Is Empowering People with Disabilities

As an entrepreneur diagnosed with ADD and LD-NOS, ChatGPT has been a beneficial tool that has allowed me to think beyond my abilities. Here are five ways ChatGPT can be used to empower disabled people.

By Devan Leos

Growing a Business

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business

Duke Alexander Moore founded Duke Tax because he has a head for numbers and business — but it was social media that gave him an opportunity to earn big.

By Amanda Breen

Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Key to Retaining Your Employees Is Right Under Your Nose

Retention will be the name of the game in 2023 — and the best way to ensure that employees stick around is to invest in initiatives that facilitate fulfilling work experiences.

By Alison Stevens