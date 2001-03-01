Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Success By Hand

Old-fashioned chocolates make New Economy profits.

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When baruch Schaked was pondering retirement after more than 25years in the handmade chocolate business, his son Edgar wanted totalk him out of it.

"I thought, 'That's a trade you don't throwout, because chocolate is an art form,' " Edgar explains."So I asked my father if he wouldn't mind teaching me thechocolate business and getting into business together."

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

The NFL's JJ Watt Just Sacked Chipotle On Twitter

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Report: This Fast-Food Chain Shockingly Ranks Dead Last for Customer Loyalty

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Sen. Marco Rubio Spearheads Bill to Ban TikTok in US

Steve Huff

Read More