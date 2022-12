This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur

When baruch Schaked was pondering retirement after more than 25years in the handmade chocolate business, his son Edgar wanted totalk him out of it.

"I thought, 'That's a trade you don't throwout, because chocolate is an art form,' " Edgar explains."So I asked my father if he wouldn't mind teaching me thechocolate business and getting into business together."